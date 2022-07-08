LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette couple was arrested foe cruelty to a juvenile girl.

Lafayette Police said their Youth Services Section received a tip from the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a five year old child that was brought to a hospital underweight and malnourished. Police say the child’s parents neglected to provide the girl with adequate food and medication leading to her condition.

Police have have arrested 31-year old Wilson Soto and 30-year old Lila Rivera. Both are charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile.