LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Christian nonprofit organization, Safehouse Sober Living, is opening up two additional transition houses for men and women in recovery from substance abuse.

Along with low-cost transitional housing, Safehouse Sober Living, helps its members “find freedom from their hurts, habits, and hang-ups,” according to their press release.

The first house was opened in January of 2021. This added capacity allows 10 women and 13 men to be housed.

Using the SA.F.E model, which stands for sobriety, action, financial health, and education, Safehouse has found success with transitional housing.

The housing expansion will take place in 2023. This means Safehouse will be using this year to “build barrier-busting programs” for its members and community.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact john@safehousefamily.com for help.