LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory revealed plans for the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.

The improved parks will provide fields for youth sports and drive the local economy. The upgrades will draw tournaments to Lafayette and allow the ability to host larger tournaments simultaneously with municipalities that already have complexes such as Youngsville, Broussard, and Carencro.

Brown Park master plan renders

Moore Park master plan renders

“This investment in our community is necessary and overdue. The northside of Lafayette has been a disinvested area of our city for more than 30 years, and our community and our kids deserve better facilities,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “The tax revenue from tourism will boost the economy all around. Visitors will shop at our stores, stay in hotels, and eat at restaurants. This is a win-win for Lafayette and Lafayette Parish,” Guillory said.

“I’m so excited for our community and especially excited for our kids who’ll have access to top-notch parks right in their backyard. This major overhaul of Brown and Moore Parks will help revitalize the northside,” added PARC Director Hollis Conway.

Lafayette Travel President and CEO Ben Berthelot pointed out the youth sports market is the fastest growing market and is excited for the opportunity to grow.