GREAT LAKES, Il. (KLFY) — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials. Instructors at advanced technical schools, like Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters.

Seaman Kynadi Alleman, a Lafayette native, is one of 7,500 students being specially trained at NETC this year. Alleman joined the Navy one year ago after graduating from Acadiana Highschool in 2021.

“I joined the Navy to be part of something bigger than myself,” she said.

Alleman says a lot of the values required to succeed in the navy are similar to those in Lafayette. One value she mentions is treating everyone the way she would want to be treated.

“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” said Alleman. “It’s been my dream to join the military ever since middle school. It lets me fulfill my passion of helping others, being part of something that is bigger than myself and protecting my family.”