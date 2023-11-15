LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal submitted by a Lafayette man who was convicted of second degree murder of a teenager.

In 2003, Mark St. Julien was found guilty of killing his 13-year-old neighbor, Ayssa Case. He was 15 at the time and sentenced to life in prison.

Case and St. Julien were next-door neighbors in a Lafayette mobile home park. Authorities said St. Julien allegedly broke into Case’s home in 2002, looking for money, and after Case’s mother came home from her walk, she saw her daughter’s dead body.

Case was a student at St. Cecilia Elementary School at the time of the murder.

The appeal was denied Wednesday.

