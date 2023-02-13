LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The death of a Lafayette woman was remembered by family and friends on her birthday.

A victim of domestic violence, Kouminique Marie Savoy was murdered last month. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office found Savoy dead in her garage with stab wounds.

Savoy’s ex-husband, William Roger Broussard, is charged in connection to her death.

As people came together to celebrate and remember savoy on her birthday, Kim McCoy, the victim’s best friend said it was a way coworkers could honor her.

“This balloon release was for the many years she worked at Walmart. Her employees got together and was like we want to honor Niki in our way,” McCoy said.

Reflecting through prayer and song, McCoy said although the pain is there, so is peace.

“We kind of feel a sense of peace you know because she’s not suffering and she’s not dealing with anything or no stress or nothing, but we still miss her,” McCoy said.

Savoy is remembered as beautiful, caring, and appreciated for the person she was.

“She was loved by so many and just by today, everybody coming out during work you know what I’m saying, it just goes to show you that how much she was loved and appreciated for everything that she did for everyone.”