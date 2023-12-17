LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In Lafayette, the family of a woman shot to death said their final goodbyes as Fredricka Stevens was laid to rest today.

This comes after Fredricka was shot and killed on Dec. 2 just before 2 a.m. on Tenth Street. Lafayette police are still looking for her killers and released a photo this week hoping it will bring the case to a close.

The family of Fredricka Stevens said their final goodbyes to a loved one, but each family member says the fight to get Fredricka justice is not over. As Lafayette police continue to search for the individuals that played a role in her murder, the family says they need peace and closure for what has taken place.

Carolyn Stevens, Fredricka’s mother, says it was a difficult moment to leave the graveyard Saturday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We laid my baby down…I didn’t want to leave the graveyard…I wanted to bring my child home with me and I can’t…you all get to go home…let us go home in peace is all I ask”, said Stevens.

Hedley Dixon, Fredricka’s brother, says justice will be served soon.

“If the killer watching…you see the hurt in our heart and in our mind…if you feel how we feel please turn yourself in…justice will be served”, said Dixon.

Erica Richard, Fredricka’s sister, says the family is only asking for peace and closure.

“Her soul is at peace…so we only asking…killer…that you come and give us the peace that we need,” said Richard.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department.

Latest Posts