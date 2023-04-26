LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – If you’re worried your child will be bored during the summer, look no further. The Grand 16 in Lafayette is offering kid’s flicks for $5 this summer!
The kid’s movies will be playing Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting May 30 at The Grand 16, located at 3141 Johnston St.
The box office will open at 9 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10 a.m., and all movies will be rated G or PG.
The movie ticket will be $5 and your child will get a box of popcorn and a kid’s soda include.
The movie schedule is as follows:
- Captain Underpants – May 30 & 31
- Home – June 6 & 7
- Chicken Run – June 14
- Madascagar – June 20 & 21
- The Boss Baby – July 4 & 5
- Trolls – July 11 & 12
- The Bad Guys – July 18 & 19
- Kung Fu Panda – July 25 & 26
- Over the Hedge – August 1 & 2