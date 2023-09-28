LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette motorists might have to adjust temporarily as both lanes on West Pine Street at the intersection of Moss Street will be closing in October.

Atmos Energy will be repairing the infrastructure within the roadway.

The closures are expected to begin on Monday, Oct. 2 and go through Friday, Oct. 6. The road will be open for the weekend, then closures will continue Monday, Oct. 9 and will conclude Friday, Oct. 13.

Detour routes will be available for motorists for the duration of the closures.