LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving three motorcycles Saturday night.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday night, officers said they were called to the 4800 block of Johnston Street regarding a vehicle crash involving multiple motorcycles.

Authorities said the motorcycles were traveling southbound on Johnston Street prior to the crash and three passengers were injured.

The passengers were transported to a local hospital with one listed in critical condition and two others in stable condition, according to officials.

Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Division said they are still investigating the incident.