LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Rachel Portalis of Lafayette says she wants justice after two masked men broke into her home and shot her son.

It happened on N. Pierce Street.

Portalis says she remembers coming her to find her house wrapped in police tape and the neighborhood filled with police and emergency officials.

“With my son being sick with other medical problems I could have lost my son and if I lose my son, then what’s going to happen to me because I’m going to lose my mind.”

She said her grandbabies were also inside the home but not injured.

“How would y’all feel if y’all would have killed other people inside my house,” an emotional Portalis said.

A resident for six years, Portalis says she has never had to deal with gun violence or a break-ins.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One of the shooters, she says, just walked in her home and went straight to her son’s room.

They started fighting and gunfire rang out, she said.

He was shot in his stomach, she said, with the bullet coming just inches away from his heart.

“Shooter, you really just need to come to the front. You know who you are. You need to come to the front. Whoever has something to do with it, I need all of y’all to come to the front because justice will be made.”

Rushed into surgery, Portalis says her son is still in the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.