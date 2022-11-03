LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A juvenile was arrested in Lafayette for making verbal threats to bomb a school.

According to Lafayette Police, school resource officers received a complaint around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning that a student was going around school making verbal threats to bomb the school.

Both the student and the incident were isolated to the school’s gym. Police performed a thorough search of the area and deemed it safe for operation. The juvenile male student was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafayette Detention Center for one count of terrorizing.

In a statement from the Lafayette Parish School System, they confirmed that it was a Lafayette Middle School student that was arrested. The school’s campus was on a brief lockdown until the law enforcement determined that there was no threat. LPSS goes on to reiterate the seriousness of these actions.

“As previously stated, threats of any nature are taken with the highest degree of intention and

seriousness. Please emphasize to students that the Lafayette Parish School System will accept

no excuses for such actions and will hold every student choosing to behave in this manner

accountable.”