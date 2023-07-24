BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette educator has received statewide recognition by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Tia Trahan, principal of Lafayette Middle School, was named the Louisiana Principal of the Year at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday.

A National Board Certified Teacher, she was the Lafayette Parish School System Teacher of the Year in 2007. Trahan was part of the first cohort of Louisiana leaders to complete the National Institute for School Leaders.

“Tonight we celebrate the remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment of Louisiana’s finest teachers and leaders,” said State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. “Their resilience, passion, and tireless efforts have transformed lives and paved the way for our Louisiana comeback.”