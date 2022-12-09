LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With elections for Lafayette’s Mayor-President taking place in November 2023, the incumbent is looking to get a head start in the race by launching his first television campaign ad.

“I’m Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, and it’s been an honor beyond belief to serve our wonderful parish working with our resilient businesses and incredible community every day,” Josh Guillory told News 10.

Mayor-President incumbent Guillory is expected to announce the launch of his campaign for re-election next week, surprising many Lafayette residents have already seen Guillory’s ads on their television screens.

“And the best thing is, we’re just getting started,” Guillory said.

Guillory’s campaign also features endorsements for the Mayor-President’s re-election from names including Matt Stuller and Bob Giles.

“Lafayette is a shining star, and we need to keep it that way,” said Matt Stuller. Gus Zepernick and Robert Daigle both said, “I stand with Josh Guillory.”

With Guillory’s campaign underway, eyes now turn to his opponent Jan Swift as she announces her candidacy on Dec. 15.