LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A funding agreement for a new Lafayette Parish jail will be discussed at an upcoming city and parish government meeting.

Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory made that announcement in a video release Monday and said he plans to ask the council to approve a resolution of support.

He said his plan is to replace the aging Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a new one at a new location and without raising taxes.

Guillory said the proposal includes a public/private partnership model and said the plan does not call for the privatization of the jail.

He said the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would continue to have full operational control in accordance with Louisiana law.

No additional details were released.