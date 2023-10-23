LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Monday, a graveside ceremony was held to remember a Lafayette teenager killed 40 years ago while stationed in Beirut, Lebanon on that day.

Oct. 23rd marks the 40th anniversary of the Beirut bombing, an attack that killed 307 people: 241 U.S. and 58 French military personnel, six civilians, and two attackers. U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Lex David Trahan of Lafayette was among those killed in the attack.

The ceremony was for Trahan, who was 19-years-old when he was stationed in Beirut was at Lafayette Memorial Park. Loved ones, friends and former local classmates of the Comeaux High School graduate gathered.

“Remembering him today and listening to Taps it hurts. It hurts today like it was yesterday,” former schoolmate Greg Guidry explained.

Trahan’s grave is between the gravesite of his parents who passed away. Trahan’s friends stood in their place during the ceremony.

“The Marine motto is Semper Fidelis which is always faithful. That’s what we choose to be is always faithful to his memory,” former schoolmate Dawn Vallot Declouet said.

Mayor- President Josh Guillory who is also a veteran issued a proclamation proclaiming October 23, 2023 “Lance Corporal Lex David Trahan Remembrance Day.”

