LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has gone missing since Friday night after attending a concert in Baton Rouge, according to a social media post by his family.

“Jazzy” Jeff Leon was last heard from on Friday, when he attended a concert in Baton Rouge and never came home, according to a Facebook post by Shanekwa Leon Morrison.

“If anyone seen or know the whereabouts of my uncle Jazzy Jeff Leon please contact the family,” the post read.

Leon was last heard from after the show, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when he called his wife from a Baton Rouge gas station, family said.

Latasha Leon said in a Facebook post that she was organizing a search party for her husband in Henderson on Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police said Leon was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

Anyone having information on Jeff Leon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.