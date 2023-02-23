LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for possessing a stolen firearm.

Bernell George, 39, of Lafayette, was sentenced to 115 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the charge stems from an incident on Sept. 20, 2017, when George was found in possession of the following:

15.7 grams of marijuana

A hand-rolled cigarette containing marijuana

A Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with 11 rounds of ammunition in the magazine

The investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen out of Iberia Parish. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that George admitted to possessing the marijuana and buying the stolen firearm off the street.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and

Explosives and the Lafayette Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.