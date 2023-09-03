LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of a Lafayette man have alerted authorities he has been missing.

Nelson Mouton, 55, of Lafayette was reported missing by his family and has been missing since Aug. 30. The family said Mouton was last seen in Breaux Bridge area wearing jeans, a solid grey shirt and a hat.

Mouton is described as having light brown skin and is around 5 foot 9 inches with a bald head.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department were made aware of Mouton’s missing status.

If you have any information on Mouton’s whereabouts, contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337) 332-2186.