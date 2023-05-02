LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It’s been over two months since Earl Benjamin walked out of a Lafayette hospital toward West Congress Street and disappeared.

According to his family members, Benjamin had been hospitalized and upon discharge left on his own without contacting any close relatives.

He was last seen Feb. 15 wearing blue jeans with a red blanket wrapped around his shoulders, a family member says.

Lafayette police are investigating and released an image of Benjamin.

Family members say he is approximately 5′,7 and weights 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“My cousin is a very neat man. He is always neatly dressed and well-groomed,” the family member said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Lafayette Police or dial 911 with the information.