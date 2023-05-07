LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is in stable condition in the deadly mass shooting in Allen, Texas Saturday.

KLFY News 10 spoke to the parents of 46-year-old Irvin Walker II this afternoon.

Irvin Walker Sr. and his wife, Rose told us their son was shot three times and survived.

He is currently listed in stable condition and awaiting surgery set for sometime tomorrow.

She tells us her son told her he had just arrived at the mall, dropped off a friend and went to park, and that is when he was approached by the gunman who opened fire at his vehicle striking him three times.

According to published reports, the victims range in age from five to 61 years old.