LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was sentenced to 19 years and 7 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

Jody Osmer, 38, of Lafayette, plead guilty to getting a minor to engage in sexual conduct, with intent of recording the act.

Officers with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) got a cyber tip that Osmer was distributing child pornography.

Officers conducted a search warrant of Osmer’s home, where they found evidence that he had child pornography in his possession.

Osmer later admitted to agents that he uses social media to talk to female minors in trying to meet up with them and have sexual relations.

Between Oct. 2014 and Jan. 2017, two female minors talked to Osmer through the phone and sent him sexually explicit images pictures of themselves at Osmer’s request.

Osmer also admitted to meeting one of the victims and having sex with her, with intent to record it.