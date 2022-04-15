LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while he was trying to cross W. Pinhook Road Tuesday night.

Lee Lege, 50, of Lafayette was in the 3100 block of W. Pinhook when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Lege was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Lafayette Police Department responded and is investigating the incident. No arrests were made.

Lege’s daughter Courtney Lege, 25, of Duson, organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs. Courtney Lege said she’s Lee’s only child.