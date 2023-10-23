UPDATE, 10/24, 3 p.m.: The suspect responsible for shooting the victim and taking his own life has been identified as Jeffery Efaw, 63 of Lafayette, police said. The victim is still listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man is dead and his former girlfriend in critical condition in what was apparently an attempted murder-suicide, authorities said.

According to Lafayette Police, a 63-year-old man shot his 60-year-old ex-girlfriend in her residence before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim had a temporary restraining order in place on the suspect from a prior domestic incident.

At around 5:55 a.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Woodrow Street in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival officers observed that forced entry into the residence was made. Once inside the residence they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The female was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries and is listed in critical condition. The male victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The Lafayette Police Department urges anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse and needs help getting out of the environment to contact the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or you can contact the local Family Justice Center at 337-210-5986 for assistance.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

