LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is back in custody on upgraded charges of criminal vehicular homicide following a January crash where he was cited for DWI.

Christopher Skipper, 36 was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Friday.

His previous arrest on DWI stemmed from a crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway that left a woman seriously injured.

Police said the victim recently died from injuries sustained in that crash.

No bond allowed for Skipper.