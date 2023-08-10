LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is under arrest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one child dead and several others injured, including two Lafayette police officers, authorities said.

John Nicholas, 30, of Lafayette, has been charged with the following:

1 count, Domestic abuse battery – child endangerment (felony)

1 count, Battery of a dating partner – child endangerment (felony)

1 count, False imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon (felony)

1 count, First degree murder (felony)

5 counts, Attempted first degree murder (felony)

1 count, Possession of Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies (felony).

The shooting took place at a residence in the 100 block of South General Marshall Street in Lafayette as officers responded to a 911 call regarding a fight in progress. 18-month-old Kaci Cyprain was killed during the incident. Two Lafayette Police Officers along with an elderly female and a four-year-old child were also injured.