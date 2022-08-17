LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested after kidnapping a child and running from police.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a domestic call in the 1600 block of W. Pinhook Rd. When officers arrived, they were told the victim was shoved into the suspect’s vehicle before driving away. Witnesses gave officers a license plate number and a vehicle description.

The suspect was found inside the vehicle, parked at a gas station, with an eight year old. When the police arrived, the suspect fled from the gas station in his vehicle with the eight year old. A short vehicle pursuit occurred before the suspect abandoned the vehicle, leaving the eight year old alone inside. Officers set up a perimeter with a canine unit and the suspect was apprehended without incident in the Vermilion River. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was used to safely get the suspect back on land.

Nathaniel Zeno, 31 of Lafayette was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated flight, child desertion, simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery.