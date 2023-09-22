KLFY News 10 Exclusive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette man was arrested after trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he met online.

The teen, however, was actually a predator catching group. The group gave KLFY exclusive access to the undercover operation.

News 10 met with Joseph Black, the director of Louisiana Dad’s Against Pedophiles, at an undisclosed location, where he was given a microphone, hidden underneath his shirt.

Black explained he’d been portraying himself as a 14-year-old girl online and was approached online by a 52-year-old Darin Deshotels from Lafayette. The two began messaging and developed a relationship.

The pair planned to meet at Waffle House and finally meet in person Thursday evening.

While News 10 set up, Black read us some of the alleged messages between him as a 14-year-old girl we’re calling Amanda and Deshotels.

“He is very headstrong. He’s like, ‘We have to keep this relationship on the down low. I love you so much. I will treat you in a way you’ve never been treated before, and I will protect you as long as I am here,'” Black read.

Black also showed us where Deshotels allegedly said, ‘We just have to be on the downlow and slick about our relationship until you’re seventeen.’ The messages also say ‘We have to be careful, and Deshotels lets Amanda know… ‘I can’t ever get you pregnant.’

Once we were all set up, Black sat inside Waffle House. We had a videographer sit at a nearby table while another crew waited outside in an unmarked news vehicle listening in.

An hour later, Deshotels arrived to meet 14-year-old ‘Amanda.’ Black sat down and confronted him, letting him know he was actually Amanda.

“How’d that make you feel when you found out her age?” Black asked Deshotels.

“Well, I backed off,” Deshotels said. “At first, I was just trying to give her guidance. You see it in the texts. I was just trying to help her. Trying to tell her stay in school, do right. Graduate high school, get your GED. Don’t give up.”

After talking for several minutes about the online relationship, the Lafayette Police Department arrived. Officers then handcuffed Deshotels and led him into the back of a police unit.

News 10 spoke with a Waffle House customer after the arrest, who didn’t know what was going on. We explained the situation.

“Well, you know anybody that tries to mess with a 14-year-old or anybody under 18 years of age, I feel that they should be, and I’m going to say this word, castrated,” the customer said.

News 10 then spoke again with Black about the operation.

“We had a 52-year-old man here to meet what he believed was a 14-year-old girl, which luckily it wasn’t,” Black said. “It was me as a decoy. He kind of brushed us off for a little bit, but tonight when he finally made it, I sat in the corner. I went and spoke with him for a bit just about his sexual chats with this minor, just where his headspace was, what warranted him to do it. I was able to get him to open up, build some trust, and luckily, amazing officers with Lafayette PD came in to help.”

He said the night was a success, and he will continue the cause with his organization, Louisiana Dads Against Pedophiles.

“I’ll feel 100% better one day, but these guys are still around,” Black added. “Plus, it teaches my kids to be careful. I want parents to know this is how easy it was. I didn’t just get lucky the first time. These guys are out here. This one is from Lafayette in Lafayette. It was incredibly easy, as seen here at the Waffle House.”

Deshotels is charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor. His bond is set at $40,000.