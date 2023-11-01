LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Hellen Street Oct. 7, authorities said.

Jakyrick P. Charles, 21, of Lafayette, is charged with principal to second degree murder in the death of Devin McZeal at a block party. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, one of them a minor.

According to Lafayette Police, agents with United States Marshal Service’s Violent Offender Task Force and Church Point Police Department located, arrested and booked Charles on Monday.

Bond details were not released.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest posts