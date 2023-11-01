LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Hellen Street Oct. 7, authorities said.
Jakyrick P. Charles, 21, of Lafayette, is charged with principal to second degree murder in the death of Devin McZeal at a block party. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, one of them a minor.
According to Lafayette Police, agents with United States Marshal Service’s Violent Offender Task Force and Church Point Police Department located, arrested and booked Charles on Monday.
Bond details were not released.
Latest posts
- Branch man arrested in connection with rape incidents
- Le Creuset’s new 12 Days of Christmas Dutch oven is pretty perfect
- Police arrest North Las Vegas substitute teacher accused of forcing 2 children to kiss
- Didn’t receive a bank deposit Friday? This may be why
- Grandma’s heartwarming teen breakfast club continues in honor of late grandson