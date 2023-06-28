DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Duson, authorities said.

Duson Police Officers responded on Monday to a report of an armed robbery of a resident in 500 block of Toby Mouton Road in Duson. Officers said several witnesses all identified Joseph Bruno, 37, of Lafayette as the person who brandished a handgun and forcibly removed cash from the victim.

Police said a subsequent investigation revealed that Bruno was driving a vehicle which was reported stolen from Lafayette and that he was believed to be at a local motel in the 200 block of Hugh Wallace Road in Lafayette.

Assisted by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members Duson Police took Bruno into custody without incident shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed on the stolen car and the gun allegedly used in the armed robbery was located and taken as evidence in this case.

Bruno was taken to Duson Police station and after an interview Bruno was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail for one count of armed robbery. Bruno had two additional warrants for unauthorized use of a movable, police said.

Bail details were not released.