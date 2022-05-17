LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Last week, a Lafayette man threatened to kill a woman while she was at work, then later caused her to crash by following her car. He was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges.

Jason Batiste, 44, of Lafayette, was arrested on active warrants for attempted first-degree murder, violation of a protective order, and flight from an officer.

Batiste went to the victim’s place of employment on May 9 at about 3:22 a.m. and started threatening to kill her by shooting her, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Later, he followed her vehicle as she was leaving and started ramming it, causing it to leave the road and hit a tree, then flip into a ditch.

The victim had minor injuries.

Batiste attempted to evade police but was later apprehended in Henderson and taken into custody. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.