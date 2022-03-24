LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has arrested a man on multiple drug charges after a package containing 4,997 Tapentadol tablets was intercepted by Homeland Security and led authorities to his residence, where they found approximately $166,203 worth of narcotics.
Joe Kemp, 53, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple drug charges.
The LPD Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant on Kemp’s home after the intercepted package led them to his address. Recovered from the search were the following:
- 1834 grams of marijuana
- 9,697 Tapentadol tablets
- 2,301 Tramadol tablets
- 68 dosage units of LSD
- Seven grams of heroin/fentanyl
- 120 Carisoprodol tablets
- 221 ½ Alprazolam tablets
- 300 Blackout AM15 Pistol
- SCCY 9mm Handgun
- Beretta 9mm Handgun
- Heritage .22 cal Revolver
- $2,184 US Currency
- Numerous, various other types of narcotics