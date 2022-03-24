LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has arrested a man on multiple drug charges after a package containing 4,997 Tapentadol tablets was intercepted by Homeland Security and led authorities to his residence, where they found approximately $166,203 worth of narcotics.

Joe Kemp, 53, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple drug charges.

The LPD Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant on Kemp’s home after the intercepted package led them to his address. Recovered from the search were the following: