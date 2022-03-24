LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has arrested a man on multiple drug charges after a package containing 4,997 Tapentadol tablets was intercepted by Homeland Security and led authorities to his residence, where they found approximately $166,203 worth of narcotics.

Joe Kemp, 53, of Lafayette, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on multiple drug charges.

The LPD Narcotics Division conducted a search warrant on Kemp’s home after the intercepted package led them to his address. Recovered from the search were the following:

  • 1834 grams of marijuana
  • 9,697 Tapentadol tablets
  • 2,301 Tramadol tablets
  • 68 dosage units of LSD
  • Seven grams of heroin/fentanyl
  • 120 Carisoprodol tablets
  • 221 ½ Alprazolam tablets
  • 300 Blackout AM15 Pistol
  • SCCY 9mm Handgun
  • Beretta 9mm Handgun
  • Heritage .22 cal Revolver
  • $2,184 US Currency
  • Numerous, various other types of narcotics