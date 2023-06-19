LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Yesterday at approximately 2:28 p.m., the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of an alleged aggravated assault with a firearm that was taking place at the 100 block of Vieux Orleans Circle.

Authorities say that when police arrived on the scene, they were told that the suspect drove in the area telling the victim that he was going get a gun. The victim said that the suspect returned a short time later with a gun and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

None of the shots fired struck the victim, who left the incident with no injuries. The suspect ran away but was apprehended by police a short time later.

The suspect, Irvin Gant, 54, of Lafayette was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted first degree murder.