LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested after striking the gate of an apartment complex and running over a pedestrian.

According to Lafayette Police, a call came in at 1:24 a.m. Sunday morning reporting a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck the gate at The Quarters Apartments on Stewart St. 3 pedestrians were standing near the gate when the vehicle hit and caused them to go airborne. The car then proceeded to leave the scene and ran over one of the pedestrians they previously struck. The driver was reported as being impaired. They were taken into custody later on at the apartment complex.

Two of the three pedestrians struck were transported to a local area hospital. One was treated for minor injuries, the other is suspected to have serious injuries, as they were the one who was run over by the vehicle. The third victim refused medical aid.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deomonta D. Cormier, 26 of Lafayette, was arrested on the following charges:

Hit and run driving

Reckless operation of a vehicle (2 counts)

Vehicular negligent injuring

Resisting an officer

1st offense OWI

The incident remains under investigation.