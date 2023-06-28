LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested on charges stemming back to 2020 involving inappropriate interactions with an 11-year-old.

Joseph W. Loftice, 41 of Lafayette was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday on an active warrant after failing to appear in District Court.

According to Lafayette Police, Loftice was originally arrested in August of 2021 from a case reported in May of 2020 where he was having inappropriate conversations with an 11-year-old over the internet. Loftice and the victim also exchanged inappropriate photos of each other.

Loftice’s bondsman pulled his bond and had a fugitive warrant from District Court when he failed to appear. In addition to the fugitive charge, he has charges of pornography involving a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.