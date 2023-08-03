LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– SHOBOX Live Music & Social Venue announced its permanent closure on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the live music venue, located at 2431 W. Congress St. in Lafayette cited that it was closed as of Aug. 1.

“To all our supporters and fans, it is with great sadness and regret, I have to announce the permanent closure of SHOBOX Live Music & Social Venue, Lafayette as of AUG 1st,” the post read. “I would like to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to all the outstanding local, regional, national musicians who have played the box. We have had many incredible performances.”

The venue closes its doors less than a year after their grand opening in November 2022. The venue hosted a launch party on Nov. 18, 2022 featuring blues guitar artist Gregg Wright.

SHOBOX hosted various themed events while it was open including Glow Nites for college students on Thursdays, Singer-Songwriter Sundays with crawfish on Sundays and Girls Night Out on Thursdays.

Previous performances at the venue included: Chubby Carrier, Lil’ Nate, LILIAC!, Lillian Axe and Raikwon Green.