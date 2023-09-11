LAFAYETTE, La. (KLYF) — The library board of control voted tonight to move forward with purchasing land for a new northeast regional library.

Cheers erupted as the library board of control makes their vote to move forward and purchase land for a new library. Last month the parish council pushed for the board members to call a special meeting and take action and purchase land.

City Councilman Glenn Lazard spoke at in favor of the new library during the meeting.

“We’re here for one reason and one reason only tonight, and that’s to proceed with purchasing property. So it’s really simple, just do it,” said Lazard.

Many residents and community members also spoke out in favor of a library rather than leasing space.

“We are literally begging you to our money as taxpayers to build a library,” said an attendee.

The board was informed if they take action to purchase land, then a new library would be completed in late 2027-2028.

Before the board members voted, Robert Judge wanted to clear a recurring message.

“It’s been this drumbeat of this board that has been sitting on this money for five years. No, this board had not been sitting on the money for five years. This board has moved rather quickly to move this project forward. We got it off the grounds,” said Judge.

The board members say there is still work to be done, and suggest people continue to be involved until they open the doors of the new library.