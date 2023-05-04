LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Broussard & David is expanding and announced its new name to include longtime partner Jerome H. Moroux.

“Jerome joined our practice in 2010, and we’re thrilled to unveil our new name and more prominently recognize his partnership,” said Blake David “This is a testament to Jerome’s brilliant legal mind, his success in the courtroom and the community, and how together we continue to dedicate our careers to protecting the rights of injured people with hard work and compassion.”

Broussard, David & Moroux has been serving clients in Louisiana for 20 years. The firm recently expanded to include a location in Covington. With 10 attorneys, the firm specializes in maritime and offshore injury, vehicular accidents, aviation-helicopter accidents, wrongful death, train accidents, premise liability, mass tort litigation, products liability and workers’ compensation.

“Richard Broussard and Blake David practice law the right way. They are honest. They work hard for the people they represent and are uncompromising when it comes to the rights of their clients. It’s an honor for my name to be spoken alongside theirs, and I am excited to continue to be a part of our outstanding team in a more public way,” Moroux said.

Moroux is a trial lawyer who specializes in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. He has been recognized as a Super Lawyer by Louisiana Super Lawyers in the field of personal injury law, as well as by Million Dollar Advocates forum, and the International Society of Barristers. Moroux has also achieved national attention in connection with his work on removing a Confederate statue from Downtown Lafayette.

“Our new name reflects our ongoing commitment to lead with compassion and to always provide our clients with someone they know they can trust. Jerome has been doing this for his clients for the last twelve years. And as Broussard, David & Moroux, we will continue to work tirelessly and to set the bar for the best possible results for the people we are honored to represent,” said Richard Broussard.