LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette law enforcement are searching for a man suspected of theft and needs help from the public.

According to the Lafayette Crime Stoppers Facebook page, a man entered the store “Shoe Station” on Ambassador Caffery on Dec. 11, wearing a green jumpsuit and a red baseball cap. The man put nearly $1,200 worth of merchandise in a trash bag and left without paying for it.

If you know the identity of this man, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

