LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — District Attorney Don Landry announced today that a Lafayette Parish jury has convicted a woman of shooting a 9mm at the ground near victims during an argument in 2019.

Paige Ryan Broussard was convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm on Tuesday, said Landry. The felony conviction carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. Broussard will be sentenced at a later date. The jury voted unanimously to convict Broussard.

Broussard was in an argument at a house on S. Magnolia St. on Nov. 24, 2019. According to Landry, Broussard was proven to have brandished the gun during the argument, pointed it at the victims, and then shot at the ground near them.

“Any time a firearm is used in the commission of a crime, victims are much more likely to be killed, and we take crimes like these very seriously,” said Asst. District Attorney John Ghio, the case’s chief prosecutor. “The jury listened to all the testimony and looked at the evidence and reached what we feel is a just verdict.

“We will continue to prosecute these violent crimes to keep our citizens and our community safe,” said Landry. “Johhny Ghio and his staff did an excellent job and they are also to be commended.