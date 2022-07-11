LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Multiple Lafayette community organizations will host a second chance job fair on July 21.

The event will take place at the Philadelphia Christian Church on W. Willow Street from 10 a.m. until 12 noon and is opened to justice involved and formerly incarcerated persons, and the public.

According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, attendees will learn about resources in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for current and formerly incarcerated persons and their families.

“The companies and resource providers participating in the 2nd Chance Job Fair understand the importance of providing employment opportunities to a broader talent pool in the region,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

“Companies that are willing to hire formerly incarcerated persons help make the transition from incarceration into the community smoother, provide greater opportunities for success for the individuals they hire, and provide mutually beneficial economic outcomes for the individuals, the employer, and the community as a whole.”

To view a list of participating companies, visit www.lafayette.org/2ndchance.

“We want to provide every opportunity possible to all formerly incarcerated persons to help them succeed long term. Making these resources available and offering the type of assistance this event provides drastically reduces recidivism rates,” says Sheriff Mark Garber.

The job fair is presented by Beacon Community Connections, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, Louisiana Workforce Commission/Acadiana Workforce Solutions, and VOTE: Voice of the Experienced.