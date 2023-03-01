LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Your daily commute could take a little longer for the next couple of months, or could change permanently, if you cross Johnston Street on the south side of Lafayette.

LaDOTD has announced that the crossing of Duhon Road and Southcity Parkway at its intersection with U.S. 167 (Johnston Street) will be closed beginning Friday at 7 a.m. until Monday, May 1, weather permitting.

This closure is necessary to build additional turn lanes on Johnston Street for the Duhon Road/Southcity Parkway intersection, authorities said.

Additionally, the Johnston Street crossovers at Palms Boulevard/Chateau Des Lions Boulevard and Middlepark Drive/Fountainhead Drive will be permanently closed to traffic on Friday at 7 a.m., weather permitting. This closure is necessary to begin the process of installing new J-Turns at these locations, authorities said.

Left turns from Johnston Street onto Southcity Parkway and Duhon Road will be prohibited.

Crossing Johnston Street between Southcity Parkway and Duhon Road will also be prohibited. All traffic approaching Johnston Street from Duhon Road and Southcity Parkway will only be able to turn right onto Johnston Street.

No restrictions for permit loads and emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

DOTD reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.