LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you need to dispose of hazardous household waste and you live in Lafayette, mark your calendar for June 4.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) said the disposal event will take place in the parking lot of the Northgate Mall from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendees should enter the parking lot from Castille Ave. The event is open to residents of the City of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish only.

“Chemicals should never be placed in trash or recycling carts, as they pose hazards to sanitation workers, are dumped in landfills, and contaminate land, air, and water,” stated LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle.

Angelle also said LCG is building a facility on Dugas Rd. where residents can dispose of hazardous materials year-round, instead of the semi-annual event. The facility should be open in a year or so, said Angelle.

The following items will be accepted:

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

The following items WILL NOT be accepted:

NO Antifreeze

NO Appliances

NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

NO Commercial Waste

NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

NO Compressed Gas Cylinders

NO Copiers

NO CRT Monitors

NO Electronics

NO Fire/Smoke Detectors

NO Medical Waste

NO Medicine

NO Motor Oil

NO PCB Oil

NO Printers

NO Radioactive Material

NO Tires

NO Televisions

LCG has provided a list of locations where you can dispose of items that will not be allowed at the June 4 event.