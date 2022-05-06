LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you need to dispose of hazardous household waste and you live in Lafayette, mark your calendar for June 4.
Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) said the disposal event will take place in the parking lot of the Northgate Mall from 8 a.m. to noon. Attendees should enter the parking lot from Castille Ave. The event is open to residents of the City of Lafayette and the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish only.
“Chemicals should never be placed in trash or recycling carts, as they pose hazards to sanitation workers, are dumped in landfills, and contaminate land, air, and water,” stated LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle.
Angelle also said LCG is building a facility on Dugas Rd. where residents can dispose of hazardous materials year-round, instead of the semi-annual event. The facility should be open in a year or so, said Angelle.
The following items will be accepted:
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
The following items WILL NOT be accepted:
- NO Antifreeze
- NO Appliances
- NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- NO Commercial Waste
- NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
- NO Copiers
- NO CRT Monitors
- NO Electronics
- NO Fire/Smoke Detectors
- NO Medical Waste
- NO Medicine
- NO Motor Oil
- NO PCB Oil
- NO Printers
- NO Radioactive Material
- NO Tires
- NO Televisions
LCG has provided a list of locations where you can dispose of items that will not be allowed at the June 4 event.