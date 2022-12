LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street.

The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters suspect the fire was started by a small heater fueled by propane at the front of the home.

The homeowner managed to get out and was at a neighbors house.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire was put out in 15 minutes but the home sustained heavy damage.