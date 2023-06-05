LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital has been recognized as one of America’s best maternity hospitals of 2023.

Newsweek has recognized Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital as one of

“America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2023.”

According to the release, “This five-ribbon award places the hospital among 159 other hospitals nationwide for providing the highest quality care.”

Three data sources were used for the award evaluation:

Nationwide online survey – over 10,000 health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes such as neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) – medical KPI data relevant to maternity care.

– medical KPI data relevant to maternity care. Patient satisfaction surveys -results from patient satisfaction surveys including staff communication and responsiveness were considered.