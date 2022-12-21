LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette home was destroyed Tuesday night by a fire.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Randolph Street. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the garage of the home. Firefighters entered the home and discovered the fire was spreading to the kitchen and living area of the home. Firefighters say the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

No one was home when the fire started.

Fire officials says the fire originated in the garage. There was a vehicle in the garage that sustained fire damage a well.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.