LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Honor, discipline, and work ethic are just a few of the character-building lessons athletes learn through the sport of wrestling. But for Lafayette High head coach Shawn Arnold, this sport also helped him find his purpose.

Growing up, Shawn Arnold says his parents taught him the value of hard work, but his lack of direction or aspiration led him to question what to do with his life.

“Without the sport of wrestling, I tell my kids this all the time, I don’t know where I’d be. No clue at all,” said Arnold.

A new opportunity would be presented when Arnold was approached by wrestling coach Brandon Billeaud about joining the team.

“I was just this kid that was out there wandering, I didn’t know what was going on,” Arnold explained. “As I slowly got to high school, I still didn’t know what to do with myself.”

Arnold said he initially disregarded the idea, but after some convincing he decided to give wrestling a shot.

“Wrestling? Nah, I’m not doing that. I just walked right past him. I only weighed about 77 pounds in high school,” said Arnold. “But my dad had a friend that was a Louisiana state champ, and he said you should do it. So, I went to coach Billeaud the next day and said alright I’ll give it a try.”

From there, Arnold’s dedication was born. He was initially cut from the team due to his grades, but Arnold’s newly found passion inspired him to work hard in the classroom and join the team again his sophomore year.

“I get goosebumps every now and again still talking about it. Because I kind of had a purpose,” said Arnold. “I failed off my freshman year, so I said I’m not doing that again this year, I definitely have to excel this year. And my sophomore year was one of my best.”

After a successful career as a wrestler, Arnold says his heart belonged to the sport of wrestling.

Following his senior year, Arnold says another opportunity was presented when coach Billeaud moved on to a new school, which left a need for someone to fill his shoes.

Working with coach Nash Barreca, Arnold became the lion’s new head coach with the mission to change lives in the same way his coaches did for him. A passion that still burns strong in his heart after 5 years of coaching and many more to come.

“I’m not here just to make money. I want to see progression in the program. I want to see progression in the kids. Some of these kids, I’ve had since freshman who didn’t know what they were doing,” Arnold explained. “They were little bad kids like me. But seeing them mold into great young men and women is amazing. Especially kids that don’t have a way in life, don’t know what they want to do. They fall in love with this sport, and they go wrestle in college and pursue something after that. That’s definitely the best feeling in the world.”

As Arnold is now just days away from receiving his bachelor’s degree, he says he plans on continuing to educate and coach at Lafayette High for the rest of his career.

