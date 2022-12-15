LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A student at Lafayette High School is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Competition for Louisiana’s 3rd District.

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced that Isaac Beverly’s app, titled “NotifyPub,” won. NotifyPub is an app designed to give school administrators a way to send out alerts to large groups of people. Isaac noticed his school was facing problems sending mass notifications to the students and staff, so he decided to build an app to alleviate the problem.

“I want to congratulate Isaac on his winning app,” said Congressman Higgins. “It is great to see him use his coding skills to help school administrators and his fellow students by developing solutions to a real-world problem. This year had a high level of competition and was a tough choice for our judges.”

“I was inspired to create this app by multiple sources. Before participating in the Congressional App Challenge, I discovered the RSS protocol, which standardizes a way for keeping track of updates to websites,” said Isaac Beverly. “Around the same time, I learned of the problems that my school was facing in trying to notify many students and staff of urgent information. Upon learning of this year’s iteration of the Congressional App Challenge, I decided to provide a solution using RSS.”