LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A partnership between Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Minority Affairs Department, A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana, Maison Freetown, and Acadiana Workforce Solutions is giving Lafayette high school students the chance to visit Washington D.C.

This opportunity is commemorating the 60 year anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

This trip would allow high school students in Lafayette Parish to have an opportunity to visit Washington D.C. in August at the Lincoln Memorial.

Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin said, “The ‘I Have a Dream Experience’ trip gives students a chance to travel and connect with history that helped to shape our nation, and it’s important to us that we give them an opportunity to earn money this summer to help pay for the trip to avoid additional expenses on the family.”

Total cost is $800 per person. Students are responsible for $400.

Harvin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of A New Vision Leadership Foundation of Acadiana Erica Williams, and Maison Freetown Curator and Executive Director Erica Fox are securing sponsor donations to pay for half of travel expenses for 60 students and 20 chaperones.

The release said, “Students can earn money this summer through the Acadiana Workforce Solutions Summer Youth Work Experience. Every effort will be made to match them with an employer three days a week based on their interests. In addition, students will attend UL Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College for career development courses twice a week.”

“They’re getting employment and the educational aspect for the success of their future. I am so humbled to be a part of this experience because I know the impact of youth travel and how it broadens their perspective on life,” Erica Williams said.

Students will also visit other Washington D.C. landmarks and points of interest during their visit.

You can apply at www.lafayettela.gov.