LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave.

Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint.

She did not give any further details and said that the LPD Internal Affairs Division will investigate the alleged incident.